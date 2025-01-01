DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasFontAngleSet 

FontAngleSet

Définis l'angle de pente de la police de caractères.

bool  FontAngleSet(
   uint  angle      // angle
   );

Paramètres

angle

[in]  Angle de pente de la police de caractères en dixièmes de degrés.

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon