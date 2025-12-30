Divergence Matrix SE

Divergence Matrix SE – Special Edition
Pinpoint key divergences and spot potential price reversals instantly!
Automatically highlight divergence points to help you analyze the market—never miss critical moves again.

Divergence Matrix SE keeps the divergence alerts for MACD, MACD Histogram, and Stochastic, offering a lightweight, streamlined experience. To ensure signal reliability, divergences are displayed 4 bars after they occur, filtering out market noise and giving you more trustworthy signals. The SE version is simplified to focus on core divergence functions, running smoothly with a clean interface—perfect for beginners, and a handy reference for seasoned traders.

With SE, you can:

  • Automatically capture key divergence points without manual searching.

  • Clearly understand trend changes behind each divergence.

  • Quickly explore divergence analysis and learn how to integrate it with your own trading strategy.

Want to unlock more indicators and advanced features?
The Lite/SE version is just the starting point. For the full set of 14 divergence indicators + advanced functions, click the link below and experience the complete version—take your trading toolkit to the next level:


[Try the full Divergence Matrix now]

Download Divergence Matrix SE for a lightweight, core-focused experience that helps you master divergence analysis and make smarter trading decisions—starting today.


