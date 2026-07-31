RangeXpert Plus

The Premium RangeXpert Extension with Multi-Timeframe Trading Signals for Forex, Gold & Bitcoin



RangeXpert+ is the premium extension of the well-known RangeXpert — one of the Top-10 free indicators on the market, with over 10,000 downloads and an extremely active community. While the free version delivers precise breakout signals on a single chart, RangeXpert+ provides exactly what professional traders demand: a complete multi-timeframe cockpit directly in your chart, perfectly optimized for highly liquid markets like Forex, Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTC). Grasp the entire market structure at a glance and end the constant switching back and forth between charts. If RangeXpert is already the foundation of your trading, this is your next step. Full market control at a glance. All timeframes run side-by-side live in your chart. Each row shows you the current signal, how long it has been active, how far the price has already moved and - through the color-coded scale - exactly where the price sits between Stop-Loss and Take-Profit.







Main functions (Key Features)

Visual MTF Strategy Tester: A massive advantage! The panel works in the visual strategy tester. Watch live during the test how the signals across all timeframes would have developed historically.

Perfect for getting a feel for the behavior in different market phases before you risk real money.

Independent Signal Evaluation: Each row evaluates its timeframe completely independently. A short pullback in M1 no longer falsely recolors your higher-timeframe signal.

You immediately see which signals are truly intact and which are under pressure.

Interactive Chart Zones: Hover the mouse over a row in the panel, and the complete trade zones of this timeframe (SL, Entry, Breakeven, Trailing, TP)

are projected directly onto your current chart. Check the levels of each Timeframe without switching the chart.

One-Click Navigation: One click pins the view; a click on the timeframe column instantly switches your chart to this time level.

Honest "No Signal": When a signal runs out of its range, the panel honestly displays "No Signal" instead of carrying along outdated setups.

Only when a truly new signal forms does it reappear. This state even survives chart changes - you always see the true, current picture.



