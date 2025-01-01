//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Check for trailing stop/profit short position |

//| INPUT: no. |

//| OUTPUT: true-if trade operation processed, false otherwise. |

//| REMARK: no. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CExpert::CheckTrailingStopShort()

{

double sl=EMPTY_VALUE;

double tp=EMPTY_VALUE;

//--- check for short trailing stop operations

if(m_trailing.CheckTrailingStopShort(GetPointer(m_position),sl,tp))

{

if(sl==EMPTY_VALUE) sl=m_position.StopLoss();

if(tp==EMPTY_VALUE) tp=m_position.TakeProfit();

//--- short trailing stop operations

return(TrailingStopShort(sl,tp));

}

//--- return without operations

return(false);

}