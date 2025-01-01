- Init
CheckTrailingStopShort
Verifica as condições de Trailing Stop para abertura da posição vendida.
|
virtual bool CheckTrailingStopShort()
Valor de retorno
Verdadeiro se a operação de negociação foi executada, caso contrário falso.
Observação
Verifica as condições de Trailing Stop para abertura da posição vendida (método CheckTrailingStopShort (...) do objeto Expert Trailing). Se as condições forem satisfeitas, modifica os parâmetros da posição (método TrailingStopShort (...)).
Implementação
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+