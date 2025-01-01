DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoMódulos de estratégiasClasses Base para Expert AdvisorsCExpertCheckTrailingStopShort 

CheckTrailingStopShort

Verifica as condições de Trailing Stop para abertura da posição vendida.

virtual bool  CheckTrailingStopShort()

Valor de retorno

Verdadeiro se a operação de negociação foi executada, caso contrário falso.

Observação

Verifica as condições de Trailing Stop para abertura da posição vendida (método CheckTrailingStopShort (...) do objeto Expert Trailing). Se as condições forem satisfeitas, modifica os parâmetros da posição (método TrailingStopShort (...)).

Implementação

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for trailing stop/profit short position                    |
//| INPUT:  no.                                                      |
//| OUTPUT: true-if trade operation processed, false otherwise.      |
//| REMARK: no.                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::CheckTrailingStopShort()
  {
   double sl=EMPTY_VALUE;
   double tp=EMPTY_VALUE;
//--- check for short trailing stop operations
   if(m_trailing.CheckTrailingStopShort(GetPointer(m_position),sl,tp))
     {
      if(sl==EMPTY_VALUE) sl=m_position.StopLoss();
      if(tp==EMPTY_VALUE) tp=m_position.TakeProfit();
      //--- short trailing stop operations
      return(TrailingStopShort(sl,tp));
     }
//--- return without operations
   return(false);
  }