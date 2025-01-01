ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoTradeTimeFlags 

TradeTimeFlags

許可された注文期限のモードのフラグを取得します。

int  TradeTimeFlags() const

戻り値

許可された注文期限のモード

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。