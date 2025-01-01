DokümantasyonBölümler
TradeTimeFlags

İzin verilen emir zaman-aşımı modlarının bayraklarını alır.

int  TradeTimeFlags() const

Dönüş değeri

İzin verilen emir zaman-aşımı modlarının bayrakları.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.