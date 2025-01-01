DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCSymbolInfoTradeTimeFlags 

TradeTimeFlags

Erhält die Flags von erlaubten Modi von Orderablauf.

int  TradeTimeFlags() const

Rückgabewert

Flags von erlaubten Modi von Orderablauf.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.