TradeExecutionDescription

Alım-satım uygulama modunun açıklamasını dizgi biçiminde alır.

string  TradeExecutionDescription() const

Dönüş değeri

Dizgi biçiminde, alım-satım uygulama modu.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.