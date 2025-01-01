DocumentazioneSezioni
Ottiene la descrizione della modalità di esecuzione dei trade come stringa.

string  TradeExecutionDescription() const

Valore di ritorno

Modalità di esecuzione del trade sottoforma di stringa

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.