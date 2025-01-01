문서화섹션
거래 실행 모드의 설명을 문자열로 가져오기.

string  TradeExecutionDescription() const

값 반환

문자열의 거래 실행 모드.

참고

기호는 Name 메서드로 선택해야 합니다.