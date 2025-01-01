DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém a descrição do modo de execução da negociação como uma string.

string  TradeExecutionDescription() const

Valor de retorno

Modo de execução da negociação como uma string.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.