SessionInterest

Ottiene la sintesi di interesse aperto (open interest) della sessione corrente.

double  SessionInterest() const

Valore di ritorno

Sintesi di interesse aperto (open interest) della sessione corrente.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.