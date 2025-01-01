DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoSessionInterest 

SessionInterest

Obtém o resumo dos contratos em aberto da sessão atual.

double  SessionInterest() const

Valor de retorno

O resumo dos contratos em aberto da sessão atual.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.