MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoSessionInterest 

SessionInterest

Mevcut seansın açılış faizini alır.

double  SessionInterest() const

Dönüş değeri

Mevcut seansın açılış faizi.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.