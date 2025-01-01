DokümantasyonBölümler
MarginStopLimit

Stop Limit emirleri için teminat bedeli oranını alır.

double  MarginStopLimit() const

Dönüş değeri

Stop Limit emirleri için teminat bedeli oranı.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.