MarginStopLimit

Получает коэффициент взимания маржи по Stop Limit ордерам.

double  MarginStopLimit() const

Возвращаемое значение

Коэффициент взимания маржи по Stop Limit ордерам.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.