MarginStopLimit

Ottiene il tasso di ricarica margine su ordini Stop Limit.

double  MarginStopLimit() const

Valore di ritorno

Tasso di margine di ricarica su ordini Stop Limit.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.