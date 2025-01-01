DocumentazioneSezioni
MarginShort

Ottiene il tasso di margine di ricarica su posizioni short.

double  MarginShort() const

Valore di ritorno

Tasso di margine di ricarica su posizioni short.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.