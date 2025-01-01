DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoMarginShort 

MarginShort

Obtém a taxa de margem necessária para posições vendidas.

double  MarginShort() const

Valor de retorno

Taxa de margem de necessária para posições vendidas.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.