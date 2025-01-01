DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCSymbolInfoMarginShort 

MarginShort

Gets the rate of margin charging on short positons.

double  MarginShort() const

Dönüş değeri

Rate of margin charging on short positons.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.