MarginLimit

Obtém a taxa de margem necessária para ordens do tipo Limit.

double  MarginLimit() const

Valor de retorno

Taxa de margem necessária para ordens do tipo Limit.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.