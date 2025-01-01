DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 Riferimento Libreria Standard Classi di Trade CSymbolInfo MarginLimit 

MarginLimit

Ottiene il tasso di margine di ricarica su ordini Limit.

double  MarginLimit() const

Valore di ritorno

Tasso di margine di ricarica su ordini Limit.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.