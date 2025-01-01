ДокументацияРазделы
MarginLimit

Получает коэффициент взимания маржи по Limit ордерам.

double  MarginLimit() const

Возвращаемое значение

Коэффициент взимания маржи по Limit ордерам.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.