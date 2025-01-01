DokumentationKategorien
Erhält den Faktor für Margin-Berechnung für Limit-Ordern.

double  MarginLimit() const

Rückgabewert

Der Faktor für Margin-Berechnung für Limit-Ordern.

Hinweis

Das Symbol soll vorher mit der Methode Name ausgewählt werden.