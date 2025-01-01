DocumentazioneSezioni
CSymbolInfo 

LotsMax

Ottiene il volume massimo per chiudere un affare.

double  LotsMax() const

Valore di ritorno

Volume massimo per chiudere un affare.

Nota

Il simbolo dovrebbe essere selezionato col metodo Nome.