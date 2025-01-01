ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoLotsMax 

LotsMax

約定の決済に必要な最大ボリュームを取得します。

double  LotsMax() const

戻り値

約定の決済に必要な最大ボリューム

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。