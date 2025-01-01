DokümantasyonBölümler
LotsMax

Bir işlemi kapamak için gereken maksimal hacim değerini alır.

double  LotsMax() const

Dönüş değeri

Bir işlemi kapamak için gereken maksimal hacim değeri.

Not

Sembol, Name yöntemiyle seçilmelidir.