MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoCurrencyBase 

CurrencyBase

シンボルの基本通貨の名称を取得します。

string  CurrencyBase() const

戻り値

シンボルの基本通貨の名称

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。