Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoCurrencyBase 

CurrencyBase

Получает наименование базовой валюты символа.

string  CurrencyBase() const

Возвращаемое значение

Наименование базовой валюты символа.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.