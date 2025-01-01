DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoCurrencyBase 

CurrencyBase

Obtém o nome do símbolo da moeda base.

string  CurrencyBase() const

Valor de retorno

Nome do símbolo da moeda base.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.