ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoBidLow 

BidLow

一日の最低売値を取得します。

double  BidLow() const

戻り値

一日の最低売値

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。

Ask