ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoBidLow 

BidLow

Получает минимальную цену Bid за день.

double  BidLow() const

Возвращаемое значение

Минимальная цена Bid за день.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.

Ask