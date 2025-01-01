DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém a mínima do preço Bid para um dia.

double  BidLow() const

Valor de retorno

A mínima do preço Bid para um dia

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.

