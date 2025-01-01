문서화섹션
MathAverageDeviation

함수는 배열 요소의 평균 절대 편차를 계산합니다.

double  MathAverageDeviation(
   const double&  array[]   // 값의 배열
   )

매개변수

array[]

[in] 값의 배열. 

값 반환

배열 요소의 평균 절대 편차.