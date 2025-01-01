DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardMatematicheStatisticheSubfunzioniMathAverageDeviation 

MathAverageDeviation

The function calculates the average absolute deviation of array elements.

double  MathAverageDeviation(
   const double&  array[]   // array di valori
  );

Parametri

array[]

[in] Array di valori. 

Valore di ritorno

La deviazione media assoluta di elementi array.