MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathAverageDeviation 

MathAverageDeviation

The function calculates the average absolute deviation of array elements.

double  MathAverageDeviation(
   const double&  array[]   // array of values
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values. 

Return Value

The average absolute deviation of array elements.