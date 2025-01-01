DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoMatemáticaEstatísticaFunções auxiliaresMathAverageDeviation 

MathAverageDeviation

A função calcula o desvio médio dos elementos na matriz.

double  MathAverageDeviation(
   const double&  array[]   // matriz de valores
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

Valor de retorno

Desvio médio dos elementos da matriz.