Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathAverageDeviation 

MathAverageDeviation

La fonction calcule l'écart absolu moyen des éléments du tableau.

double  MathAverageDeviation(
   const double&  array[]   // tableau des valeurs
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs. 

Valeur de Retour

L'écart absolu moyen des éléments du tableau.