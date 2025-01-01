ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathAverageDeviation 

MathAverageDeviation

この関数は配列要素の平均絶対偏差を計算します。

double  MathAverageDeviation(
  const double&  array[]   // 値の配列
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] 値の配列 

戻り値

配列要素の平均絶対偏差