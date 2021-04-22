Lisek Stochastic

2.83

Lisek Stochastic oscillator indicator with Alarm, Push Notifications and e-mail Notifications.

The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is.

It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.

The Stochastic indicator is lagging indicator, which means it don't predict where price is going, it is only providing data on where price has been !!!

How to trade with Stochastic indicator:

  1. Trend following: As long as the Stochastic keeps crossed in one direction, it shows that the trend is still valid.
  2. Strong trends: When the Stochastic is in the oversold/overbought area, don't fight the trend but try to hold on to your trades and stick with the trend.
Reviews 7
zika79rus
143
zika79rus 2022.06.07 11:30 
 

Пока вроде нормуль

Pfischy
73
Pfischy 2022.01.20 09:39 
 

Great

s466as799
37
s466as799 2021.11.26 18:37 
 

Индикатор по моему нормальный, не отследил пока до конца, но встаёт он в терминал очень не чётко, приходится всё время переустанавливать его! Если есть возможность исправления данной ошибки - милости просим исправить.

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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5 (1)
Indicators
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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.20 06:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

zika79rus
143
zika79rus 2022.06.07 11:30 
 

Пока вроде нормуль

Pfischy
73
Pfischy 2022.01.20 09:39 
 

Great

s466as799
37
s466as799 2021.11.26 18:37 
 

Индикатор по моему нормальный, не отследил пока до конца, но встаёт он в терминал очень не чётко, приходится всё время переустанавливать его! Если есть возможность исправления данной ошибки - милости просим исправить.

dee jax
16
dee jax 2021.07.05 09:23 
 

Would rate it 0 if i could because of the buy me a beer paypal notification spammed my notifications non stop. you are terrible for that!!

UnkScreenwriter
19
UnkScreenwriter 2021.05.22 13:16 
 

I liked the indicator for monitoring overbought and oversold UNTIL the other day when ALERTS went off for almost an hour... At least ONE per SECOND of the Coder asking me to buy him a beer and including his PayPal email address in the alert. I DELETED THE INDICATOR.

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.05.18 18:12 
 

Nothing new with this indicator. It's the same one as given in the MT4. No one needs this product.

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