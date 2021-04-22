Lisek Stochastic oscillator indicator with Alarm, Push Notifications and e-mail Notifications.

The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is.

It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.

The Stochastic indicator is lagging indicator, which means it don't predict where price is going, it is only providing data on where price has been !!!



How to trade with Stochastic indicator: