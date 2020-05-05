Ultimate Price Predictor

(Trade like a pro)

Message Me Immediately After Purchase For Installation Help and Strategy



This is an arrow indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.



Ultimate Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 5min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint.

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*For MT4 Only

*Non-Repainting

*Arrows For Entry



*Works On Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt4 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders





Swing Traders

Wait for a Daily Timeframe arrow Alert

Then go down to the 4h or the 1h timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only

(Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

Intra Day Traders

Wait for a 30m Timeframe arrow Alert

Then go down to the 15m or the 5m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only

(Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

Scalpers

Wait for a 15m Timeframe arrow Alert

Then go down to the 5m or the 1m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only

(Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

Free Strategy To Trade With Ultimate Price Predictor- Always Follow Trend

- Use Proper SL and TP with at least 1:2 risk reward ratio.

- Always risk same amount by changing your lot sizing.

- If a trade hit SL next trade should be the recovery trade with increasing the lot size.

- Follow the plan. You will be end up with profits.

- 98% accurate signals with simple entries.

- If you are a newbie in forex trading this is the best arrow indicator for you.



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