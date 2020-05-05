Ultimate Price Predictor

Ultimate Price Predictor

(Trade like a pro)

Message Me Immediately After Purchase For Installation Help and Strategy

This is an arrow indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.

Ultimate Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 5min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint.

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*For MT4 Only

*Non-Repainting

*Arrows For Entry

*Works On Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt4 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders


Free Strategy To Trade With Ultimate Price Predictor
  1. Swing Traders
  • Wait for a Daily Timeframe arrow Alert
  • Then go down to the 4h or the 1h timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only 
  • (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit) 
  1. Intra Day Traders
  • Wait for a 30m Timeframe arrow Alert
  • Then go down to the 15m or the 5m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only 
  • (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)
  1. Scalpers
  • Wait for a 15m Timeframe arrow Alert
  • Then go down to the 5m or the 1m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only 
  • (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)
- Always Follow Trend

- Use Proper SL and TP with at least 1:2 risk reward ratio.

- Always risk same amount by changing your lot sizing.

- If a trade hit SL next trade should be the recovery trade with increasing the lot size.

- Follow the plan. You will be end up with profits.

- 98% accurate signals with simple entries.

- If you are a newbie in forex trading this is the best arrow indicator for you.

If you like this product, please leave a review about it. It will help other people.

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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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This indicator shows the trend reversing point to get correct order. Red arrow and blue arrow help you to place your order. But we recommend take first signal from 1H or 4H higher time frame then go to smaller time frame 5M or 15M time frame and wait for same signal from Higher time frame then place your order. You can set the gap between candle and arrow. This is testing indicator.
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Blow your account
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Trading Hours:     useTradingHours = false; - if it is true, the system opens trades only in defined time;     StartTime = "06:00"; - start time of trading;     StopTime = "18:00"; - end time of trading;     GMT_Offset = 0; - GMT offset;mnvnmkvbb Trading Days:     Monday = true;     Tuesday = true;     Wednesday = true;     Thursday = true;     Friday = true;     Saturday = true;     Sunday = true; View settings:     showMenu = true; - if true, EA shows on graph information about open trade
Big Drawdown Swap Hunter
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
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Hello guys, This is my New EA. You can try this. But first note few things.  This EA has high risk, high drawdown. So your deposit should be large enough to use this EA.  This EA use only pending orders. No complex strategy. Only use this EA for positive swap charge trades . Because some orders must hold for long term for hit TP. Use minimum lot size(0.01) to trades and use a trading account that can open 1000 open position or more. minimum deposit 10000USD or if you use cent account you can sta
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Dear Traders it's happy to launch this EA much as possible.  You can use various settings on this EA to maximize the profits. 100USD is enough for safe trading with small lot sizes. Enjoy the EA. Dollars will come to your hand. Feel free to ask any thing about the EA.  You can choose several modes to trading activities. Safe trading is included to the EA.  Your Equity is on safe hand with this EA.
Trade Zone Unlimited
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
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The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery , with simple inputs. - This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades. - Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits. When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.   Features The advantage
No Way Home
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
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This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included   and more coming! Super fast profit gaining EA.  Recommended equity Min 100USD Try demo version before use in real account.    For more info on the bonus scheme, contact me in private message! Traders who value clear entries Phases of increased volatility Markets that often move sideways
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