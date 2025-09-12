Heiken Ashi Scanner MT4

Heiken Ashi Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard for MT4 is a powerful tool designed to help traders efficiently monitor market trends using the Heiken Ashi indicator across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. This scanner simplifies trend identification and potential market reversals by offering real-time scanning and alerts directly from a centralized dashboard. Whether you trade major pairs, minor pairs, or exotics, the scanner provides extensive market coverage and customizable settings to suit your trading strategy. By reviewing historical signals, navigating between charts, and adjusting settings, this tool allows you to make better-informed decisions without constantly monitoring each chart. Stay ahead of the market and fine-tune your entries with this essential tool for traders.

Key Features

Effortless multicurrency scanning: Monitor multiple currency pairs in real-time and detect Heiken Ashi trend signals instantly without needing to switch between charts manually.

Comprehensive dashboard overview: View bullish and bearish Heiken Ashi trend signals across various currency pairs with a clear, user-friendly dashboard.

Historical signal tracking: Review past Heiken Ashi trend signals and analyze their performance to refine your trading strategy.

Multi-timeframe scanning: Scan across different timeframes to identify short-term and long-term trading opportunities.

Seamless chart navigation: Switch between currency pairs easily from the dashboard and load the Heiken Ashi indicator with a single click.

Customizable settings: Adjust Heiken Ashi parameters, select specific timeframes, and filter signals to align with your trading preferences.

Real-time alerts: Receive immediate popup, email, and mobile push notifications whenever a new Heiken Ashi signal is detected.

Note: This scanner is designed to detect and notify you of potential Heiken Ashi trend signals. It does not place trades automatically for the user.

