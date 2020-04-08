MACD colored
- Indicators
- AMS Trading
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This indicator is based on the standard MACD indicator, but showing the changes up and down colored.
It is a nice assistance to visualize our Expert MAGIC MACD.
MAGIC MACD MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/accounting/buy/market/41144?period=0
MAGIC MACD MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/accounting/buy/market/41151?period=0
Inputs in the Indicator:
Fast EMA: standard is 12
Slow EMA: standard is 26
Signal: depending on what you want to see. For the MAGIC MACD the standard is 1
in common settings:
Fixed Minimum
Fixed Maximum
Levels:
Define Buy level - See Picture for the MAGIC MACD setting
Define Sell Level - See Picture for the MAGIC MACD Setting