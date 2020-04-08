MACD colored

This indicator is based on the standard MACD indicator, but showing the changes up and down colored.

It is a nice assistance to visualize our Expert MAGIC MACD.


MAGIC MACD MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/accounting/buy/market/41144?period=0

MAGIC MACD MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/accounting/buy/market/41151?period=0


Inputs in the Indicator:

Fast EMA: standard is 12

Slow EMA: standard is 26

Signal: depending on what you want to see. For the MAGIC MACD the standard is 1


in common settings:

Fixed Minimum

Fixed Maximum


Levels:

Define Buy level - See Picture for the MAGIC MACD setting

Define Sell Level - See Picture for the MAGIC MACD Setting

More from author
Range Breakout incl Safetynet for MT4
AMS Trading
Experts
This Expert Advisor implements the Range Breakout Strategy, a simple yet effective short-term trading strategy. Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable settings Customizable break-even, SL, TP Built-in money management Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading is FIFO (NFA) Compliant The Range Breakout Strategy Using this strategy, the trader places a buy stop/limit just above the open price of your defined range and a sell stop/limit just below the open price.
MAGIC Bollinger Basket MT new version
AMS Trading
Experts
MAGIC Bollinger Basket Tired of loosing? Here comes the solution. An EASY to use like the ABC fully automated EA. The MAGIC Bollinger Basket EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the use of a martingale system as an option. The Bollinger Band and the RSI indicator are used for entries.  The  advantage  of a Basket Trader, is the function to calculate for all open trades of the same symbol and the same direction a break even point.  From there the defined TakeProfit will start. It is lik
Magic MACD Basket
AMS Trading
Experts
Magic MACD Basket Tired of complicated Trading systems? Searching for an easy system with constant profits? You need an easy to use system? Handling a robot easy like the ABC! Here we go...   For live results please have a look here: 1) Conservative Setup with 4 currency pairs https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/666217 2) aggressive setup with 1 currency pair https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/640152 Our Magic MACD Basket EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the use of a smart martingale syst
MA reverse Crossover MT4
AMS Trading
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings. Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings Customizable TP Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant Trades will be closed on opposite signals Built-in money management The EA implements the following behaviors: Regular: Buy on bullish crossovers and sell on bearish crossovers Reverse: closes
Magic Money machine MT4
AMS Trading
Indicators
This Indicator calculates based on the Stochastic, Fractal and ZigZag the best possible entries in all timeframes. Input Stochastic Oscillator K line period = standard is set to 10 D line period = standard is set to 3 slowing = standard is set to 4 Method = stadard is set to Linear weighted Price value = standard is set to close/close ZigZig settings    Depth = standard is set to 24 Deviation = standard is set to 5 Backstep = standard is set to 3 Bar filter = staard is set to 35 Alarm setting
MACD Master MT4
AMS Trading
Experts
MACD Master Our MACD Master is the Expert Advisor you were searching for. It is easy to set up and brings Money Management such as automated or fixed Stop loss, risk management with fixed amount or percentage on the Account Balance or Account Equity and the most important for a solid system, the definition of the risk ratio - CRV. How does the system work? The system is based on the original idea of the MACD. Whenever the fast EMA and the slow EMA of the MACD are crossing a sell or buy signal i
MAGIC Bollinger Basket
AMS Trading
Experts
MAGIC Bollinger Basket Tired of loosing? Here comes the solution. An EASY to use like the ABC fully automated EA. The MAGIC Bollinger Basket EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the use of a martingale system as an option. The Bollinger Band and the RSI indicator are used for entries.  The advantage of a Basket Trader, is the function to calculate for all open trades of the same symbol and the same direction a break even point.  From there the defined TakeProfit will start. It is like
Magic MACD Basket for MT5
AMS Trading
Experts
Magic MACD Basket Tired of complicated Trading systems? Searching for an easy system with constant profits? You need an easy to use system? Handling a robot easy like the ABC! Here we go...   Our Magic MACD Basket EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the use of a smart martingale system (Calculates the martingale multiplier according to your defined trace in pips) as an option. The advantage of a Basket Trader is the function to calculate for all open trades of the same symbol and the s
MA reverse Crossover MT5
AMS Trading
1 (1)
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings. Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings Customizable TP Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant Trades will be closed on opposite signals Built-in money management The EA implements the following behaviors: Regular: Buy on bullish crossovers and sell on bearish crossovers Reverse: closes
MACD Master
AMS Trading
Experts
MACD Master Our MACD Master is the Expert Advisor you were searching for. It is easy to set up and brings Money Management such as automated or fixed Stop loss, risk management with fixed amount or percentage on the Account Balance or Account Equity and the most important for a solid system, the definition of the risk ratio - CRV. How does the system work? The system is based on the original idea of the MACD. Whenever the fast EMA and the slow EMA of the MACD are crossing a sell or buy signal i
