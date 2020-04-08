MACD colored

This indicator is based on the standard MACD indicator, but showing the changes up and down colored.

It is a nice assistance to visualize our Expert MAGIC MACD.





MAGIC MACD MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/accounting/buy/market/41144?period=0

MAGIC MACD MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/accounting/buy/market/41151?period=0





Inputs in the Indicator:

Fast EMA: standard is 12

Slow EMA: standard is 26

Signal: depending on what you want to see. For the MAGIC MACD the standard is 1





in common settings:

Fixed Minimum

Fixed Maximum





Levels:

Define Buy level - See Picture for the MAGIC MACD setting

Define Sell Level - See Picture for the MAGIC MACD Setting