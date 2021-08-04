Cool Monkey
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 August 2021
- Activations: 5
Cool Monkey is a fully automatic, highly customizable EA based on Volatility, MACD and RSI to select optimal entry points. It uses a specialized grid structure to achieve a high winning rate with improved safety.
All tests are performed with 99.90% tick data, with simulated spread, execution delay, commission and swap.
Trading and optimization experience required if you wish to optimize it.
Limited time to buy Cool Monkey for USD30!
Recommendations:
- Default settings works on EURUSD M1 chart
- Currently supported pairs are EURUSD M1, EURGBP M1, GBPUSD M1, AUDUSD M1, and AUDNZD M1 (set files can be found >>HERE<<)
- Other currency pairs and timeframes are possible but requires optimization
- Minimal account balance = $1500
- Recommended leverage 1:400 or higher
- A low spread, low slippage, ECN broker is always recommended.
- A VPS to run the EA continuously is recommended
Settings:
- Magic Number: A specific number for the EA to recognize and manage trades. Please use a different Magic Numbers for different currency pairs.
- Custom Comment: For your own reference only.
- Hedging Supported: Whether the EA will enter buy and sell trades at the same time.
- Base Lot: The lot size which the EA uses to calculate for money management, or it will become the fixed lot size when money management is turned off.
- Enable Money Management: turns on variable lot size according to account balance.
- Balance Base & Distance: e.g. when set to 0 & 200, it increases 0.01 lot every $200 of balance. (0.05 lot at $1,000 balance); e.g. when set to 200 and 200, it increases 0.01 lot every $200 of balance after the initial $200 balance.
- Indicators: Settings are all self-explanatory; the EA uses three filtering systems to determine whether it's suitable to buy or sell: Volatility, MACD & RSI
- Grid settings: Allows you to set the grid distance and minutes it has to wait until it opens a new order.
I have since noted that the EA works very well, I love the fact the indicators on the EA are some of my very best and I just want to say thanks for developing such a great product. But please can I have any of the setfiles available? Thanks.