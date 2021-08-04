Cool Monkey is a fully automatic, highly customizable EA based on Volatility, MACD and RSI to select optimal entry points. It uses a specialized grid structure to achieve a high winning rate with improved safety.

All tests are performed with 99.90% tick data, with simulated spread, execution delay, commission and swap.

Trading and optimization experience required if you wish to optimize it.

Limited time to buy Cool Monkey for USD30 !

Recommendations: Default settings works on EURUSD M1 chart

chart Currently supported pairs are EURUSD M1 , EURGBP M1 , GBPUSD M1 , AUDUSD M1 , and AUDNZD M1 (set files can be found >>HERE<<)

, , , , and (set files can be found >>HERE<<) Other currency pairs and timeframes are possible but requires optimization

Minimal account balance = $1500

Recommended leverage 1:400 or higher

A low spread, low slippage, ECN broker is always recommended.

A VPS to run the EA continuously is recommended

Settings: