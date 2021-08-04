Cool Monkey

4

Cool Monkey is a fully automatic, highly customizable EA based on Volatility, MACD and RSI to select optimal entry points. It uses a specialized grid structure to achieve a high winning rate with improved safety.

All tests are performed with 99.90% tick data, with simulated spread, execution delay, commission and swap.

Trading and optimization experience required if you wish to optimize it.

Limited time to buy Cool Monkey for USD30!

Recommendations:

  • Default settings works on EURUSD M1 chart
  • Currently supported pairs are EURUSD M1, EURGBP M1, GBPUSD M1, AUDUSD M1, and AUDNZD M1 (set files can be found >>HERE<<)
  • Other currency pairs and timeframes are possible but requires optimization
  • Minimal account balance =  $1500
  • Recommended leverage 1:400 or higher
  • A low spread, low slippage, ECN broker is always recommended.
  • A VPS to run the EA continuously is recommended

Settings:

  • Magic Number: A specific number for the EA to recognize and manage trades. Please use a different Magic Numbers for different currency pairs.
  • Custom Comment: For your own reference only.
  • Hedging Supported: Whether the EA will enter buy and sell trades at the same time.
  • Base Lot: The lot size which the EA uses to calculate for money management, or it will become the fixed lot size when money management is turned off.
  • Enable Money Management: turns on variable lot size according to account balance.
  • Balance Base & Distance: e.g. when set to 0 & 200, it increases 0.01 lot every $200 of balance. (0.05 lot at $1,000 balance); e.g. when set to 200 and 200, it increases 0.01 lot every $200 of balance after the initial $200 balance.
  • Indicators: Settings are all self-explanatory; the EA uses three filtering systems to determine whether it's suitable to buy or sell: Volatility, MACD & RSI
  • Grid settings: Allows you to set the grid distance and minutes it has to wait until it opens a new order.
Reviews 15
akinakin2
70
akinakin2 2022.04.06 19:18 
 

I have since noted that the EA works very well, I love the fact the indicators on the EA are some of my very best and I just want to say thanks for developing such a great product. But please can I have any of the setfiles available? Thanks.

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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Scalper Grid
Sze Yu Ma
4.67 (3)
Experts
Features Summary   This EA leverages strategies and algorithms of the two popular strategies, scalping and grid trading. After tuning it not only takes advantage of scalper’s high win rate, but also grid system’s high resilience in the case of an unexpected trend.  Phased setup allows you to fine-tune volume, take-profit etc. strategies differently at different level of grid and equity. It also allow the EA to get out of a trending market easily by adjusting the TP target automatically. When Tim
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akinakin2
70
akinakin2 2022.04.06 19:18 
 

I have since noted that the EA works very well, I love the fact the indicators on the EA are some of my very best and I just want to say thanks for developing such a great product. But please can I have any of the setfiles available? Thanks.

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2022.04.07 03:17
Please look at the first comment in the comments section for the setfiles. Thanks!
Илья Рахимов
88
Илья Рахимов 2022.02.07 13:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2022.02.11 03:54
Thank you for your review! At the current stage and the logic of this EA, I'm afraid individual SL for each trade is not possible. Thank you again for your review and suggestion!
Lucum
293
Lucum 2022.01.30 13:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2022.02.11 03:53
Thank you for your review!
Papa Prabu
49
Papa Prabu 2021.12.03 22:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Description Sno Cov Description
128
Description Sno Cov Description 2021.11.26 12:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2021.11.26 12:35
Thank you for your comment. You can always refer to the real account signal running with this EA to see its actual performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1124061
Satyam Shivam
31517
Satyam Shivam 2021.11.18 05:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2021.11.18 05:09
Thank you!
Nor Mazlan
18
Nor Mazlan 2021.11.10 15:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2021.11.17 09:06
Thank you for your review!!
vivek160785
14
vivek160785 2021.10.22 09:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2021.10.23 17:14
Thank you for your review! Please PM me for any technical issues so we can get through your problems step by step. Thanks!
Eathaxx
14
Eathaxx 2021.09.29 14:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2021.10.23 17:14
Thank you!
Federico Giuliano Di Noro
816
Federico Giuliano Di Noro 2021.08.27 21:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2021.08.28 05:35
Thank you for your kind words! Have a nice day!
Marco Solito
867093
Marco Solito 2021.08.19 10:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2021.08.19 14:18
Thank you for your kind words! Have a nice day!
moh.b
176
moh.b 2021.08.16 21:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2021.08.17 04:26
Thank you for your kind words! I agree if you know the risks of the EA and only trade with the money you can risk, you should be fine. Also, this EA is FREE of charge now so any money you've earned are yours to keep. Good luck!
ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.08.15 17:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2021.08.15 18:43
I understand your concern. It is a martingale EA using grid mechanisms, this kind of EA can be dangerous, but I kindly ask you to try it on your cent account or demo account first (it's FREE!) before judging it by its nature. This EA was optimized to fit different market conditions with variable TPs and carefully selected entry points to reduce risk of blowing up. In summary, it is different to other grid EAs and please try it for a few weeks on demo/cent account before judging it, thank you very much!
Michael Lasersson
1142
Michael Lasersson 2021.08.14 10:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2021.08.14 10:38
Thank you for your kind words! Have a nice day!
szeman
27
szeman 2021.08.12 13:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sze Yu Ma
4081
Reply from developer Sze Yu Ma 2021.08.12 14:15
Thank you so much for your kind words! Have a nice day!
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