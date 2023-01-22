Order Blocks ICT MT4

[MT5 Version] [Kill Zones] [SMT Divergences]

How to trade using Order Blocks: Click here

Experience the ultimate in trading precision with the Order Blocks ICT indicator, designed to empower traders with unparalleled insights into market dynamics. This advanced tool leverages order flow and volume analysis to reveal crucial buying and selling pressures driving price action.

Why Choose Order Blocks ICT?

Unleash Market Insights:

  • Order Flow Analysis: Discern buying and selling pressures behind price movements, pinpointing key support and resistance levels.
  • Volume Analysis: Identify potential market turning points with clarity and confidence.

User-Friendly and Versatile:

  • Easy Integration: Apply seamlessly across any time frame for comprehensive market analysis.
  • Clear Visualization: Display order flow and volume data in a straightforward manner for swift interpretation.

Tailored to Your Trading Style:

  • Customizable Settings: Adjust parameters to align with your specific trading preferences and strategies.
  • Suitable for All Traders: Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or position trader, this indicator enhances decision-making across trading styles.

Enhanced Functionality:

  • Sophisticated Alerts: Stay ahead with a robust alert system that keeps you informed of critical market movements.
  • Visual Clarity: Fair Value Gaps visual representation for enhanced market overview.
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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
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Quantum Trader
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