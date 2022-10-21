Reversal Pattern Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 21 October 2022
- Activations: 20
Reversal Patterns Pro
Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.
- Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time.
- Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping)
- Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors.
Input parameters :
- Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering
- Donchian Period
- RSI Period
- RSI Oversold Level
- RSI Overbought Level
- Alert Mode
Return parameters:
- 0 = Signal Up
- 1 = Signal Down