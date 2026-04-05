Bulls and Bears Power MT4

Bulls and Bears Power is an indicator that clearly highlights if bulls or bears are currently in control of the market. A price movement started with high Bulls control in the market can indicate the beginning of a new trend movement. The relative indicator power between price peaks also indicates if the movement is losing strength and might foresee a significant correction or a trend reversal. Bulls and Bears Power indicator offers a clear and simplified view of the current situtation of the market. Besides that the algorithm results are filtered using Simple Moving Averages and its Standard Deviation to suggest entry points anticipating the next exposive movement of the price.

Divergences between price and the indicator, its Moving Averages and its Standard Deviation also allows the user to extract essential information to set your trading up for a trend continuation or reversal movement.

Some of the characteristics of the indicator are the following:

Time Saving

No Lag

Clear and simplified representation of essential information

Functional with all pairs (Cryptos, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...)

Show when Bulls or Bears are losing or regaining strengh foreseeing continuation or reversal movements

Sofisticated Alerts and Notifications System

Input parameters



Settings

MA Period [>1]: MA Period for the SMA which analyzes the values calculated in the algorithm

St Dev Period [>1]: Standard Deviation Period for analyzing the values calculated in the algorithm

St Dev Multiplicator: Standard Deviation Multiplicator

Smooth Algorithm: Smooths the algorithm for better determining if bulls or bears are in control

Visualization

Show MAs/Standard Deviation: Hides or Shows the MA and St Deviation in the indicator window

Notifications

Activate MA Alerts: Enables alerts using the MAs based in the algorithm results

Activate St Dev Alerts: Enables alerts using the St Dev based in the algorithm results

Activate Notifications: Enables mobile phone notifications

Author

