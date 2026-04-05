Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4

[MT5 Version]



Supply and Demand Multitimeframe

Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visible in your current window. You can also click on the TF buttons to change the visualization mode from Hide to Show.

Supply and Demand zones are created by banks and institutions and indicate price levels with a big ammount of unfulfilled orders. Price uses to come back to this zones and bounce out of them until all orders get fulfilled. Once all orders get fullfilled the price goes through these levels coming back at them to support the following movement.

Some of the characteristics of the indicator are the following:

Time saving

Highly customizable

Plenty of information without overloading the chart

Multi-timeframe up to 4 simultaneous TFs

Functional on all pairs (Cryptos, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...)

Possible reversal zones or bounces for new trends

Sofisticated Alerts and Notifications System

Input parameters

