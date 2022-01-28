MA Ribbon MT4
- Indicators
- Diego Arribas Lopez
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 November 2025
- Activations: 5
MA Ribbon MT4
MA Ribbon is an enhanced indicator with 8 moving averages of increasing periods. MA Ribbon is useful to recognize trend direction, reversals and continuation points in the market as well as potential entry, partial take profit and exit points.
Entry points for long and shorts position can be found when the price entries or leaves the Ribbon, at retest or a defined number of MA crossovers.
It offers a good combination with mostly any volume or momentun indicators to find better entry points.
Ideal for HOLD , SCALPING and SWING strategies
At the same time, MA Ribbon MT4 provides a system of alerts and notifications on the mobile phone and on the MT4 Terminal when the market enters or leaves the Ribbon.
Some of the characteristics of the indicator are the following:
- Time saving
- Ease of decision-making for entries and taking full or partial benefits
- Highly customizable
- Functional in all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities ...)
- Perfect for Scalping or Swing trading
- Alerts and notifications on the MT4 terminal and on the mobile phone
Input parameters
Settings:
- Ribbon Price Source: Price source for the MAs
- MA type: Moving average type (SMA, EMA, Linear Weighted MA, Smoothed MA)
- Period 1: MA 1 Period
- Period 2: MA 2 Period
- Period 3: MA 3 Period
- Period 4: MA 4 Period
- Period 5: MA 5 Period
- Period 6: MA 6 Period
- Period 7: MA 7 Period
- Period 8: MA 8 Period
- Color range (0=Grey,1=Blue,2=Green,3=Red): 4 Default color ranges
- Default width: Default width for all MAs
Notifications:
- Tolerance alert reset (2 = Channel's width/2) [>1]: Tolerance to consider the price leaves or enters the Ribbon a second time. 2 means that the price needs to separate half of the Ribbon's width from the boundary line to reset the alert. 3 -> price needs to separate 1/3 of the Ribbon's width from the boundary line to reset the alert...
- Alerts when price enters Ribbon: Enables alerts on the MT5 Terminal every time the price enters the Ribbon
- Alerts when price leaves Ribbon: Enables alerts on the MT5 Terminal every time the price leaves the Ribbon
- Activate Notifications: Enables phone Notifications
Support and questions
Do not hesitate to contact me for any questions and support
Author
Diego Arribas, private investor and speculator, automation engineer in the aerospace industry
User didn't leave any comment to the rating