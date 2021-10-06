[How to use the Demo version] [MT5 Version]

AO unpaid divergences MT4

AO unpaid divergences is the first indicator developed to detailed analyze Regular and Hidden Divergences. It uses this analysis to find out possible entry points and targets. Below some of the characteristics of this indicator: Time saving

Highly customizable

Working for all pairs (Crypto, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities...)

Suitable for Scalping or Swing trading

Possible reversal swings

Alerts and Notifications on MT4 terminal or mobile App

Non-repainting or backpainting

Input Parameters



General Settings:

Enable Regular Divergences - Enable this parameter to analyze Regular Divergences

Enable Hidden Divergences - Enable this parameter to analyze Hidden Divergences

Divergences on Candle-Body - True: Divergences are calculated on Candle's Body. False: Divergences are calculated on Candle's High-Low

Allow AO Cross Over - Enable this parameter to allow Divergences to cross over AO bars

Allow Price Cross Over - Enable this parameter to allow Divergences to cross over price candles

Divergences:

Enable Divergences between AO zones - Enable this parameter to analyze Divergences

Candles L & R to match AO with price - This parameter defines the tolerance in Candle number to match the best AO/price values

AO zones L to look for divergences - This parameter defines the number of zones to the left of the current zone to look for Divergences

Enable divergences inside AO zones - Enable this parameter to analyze In-Zone Divergences

Candles L & R for matching AO with price - This parameter defines the tolerance in Candle number to match the best AO/price values in the In-Zone Divergences

Min zone range to look for Divergences - This parameter defines the minimum amount of positive or negative consecutive bars of the AO to be considered a Zone

Unpaid Divergences:

Candles to wait to allow Divergence paying - This parameter defines the candles to wait before allowing the divergence to be paid. Less than 1 candle can lead to considering the Divergence paid at the moment it is created

Divergences (Color) - Color for unpaid divergences

Divergences In-Zone(Color) - Color for unpaid In-Zone divergences

Debug:

Debug Zones - Enable this parameter to display AO and Price Maxs/Mins recognized by the indicator

Debug Divergences - Enable this parameter to display already paid divergences

Starting date

Starting date - Select a starting date for the indicator

Enable Alerts - Enable this parameter to get notify on your Metatrader terminal if a new unpaid divergence appears

Enable Notifications - Enable this parameter to get notify Metatrader phone App if a new unpaid divergence appears

Support and questions



Do not hesitate to contact me for any questions and support

Author

Diego Arribas, private investor and speculator, automation engineer in the aerospace industry